BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - State officials are confirming the death of a man who was deemed mentally to stand trial in the 2010 slaying of a social worker in Vermont.

The Chittenden State’s Attorney Office says they were alerted Friday morning that Jose Pazos died from complications from a heart attack.

Pazos had pleaded not guilty to premediated murder in the stabbing death of 50-year-old Kathleen Smith. Pazos had been receiving treatment at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital.

Pazo was checked into University of Vermont Medical Center Tuesday.

Smith’s family stated they were relieved but also expressed frustration with Vermont’s criminal justice system.

Pazos was first found incompetent to stand trial in 2014.

A judge in 2017 wrote he wasn’t certain Pazos could consult with attorneys “with a reasonable degree of rational understanding.”

