LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Police have not made any arrests in a shooting that left a man dead in Lakewood.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released few details about happened in the home on Friday night.
Police found the 36-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not released his name.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
