NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.
Western Digital rose 2.2% in early trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5.8%.
Caesar’s rose 14% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.
Investors will be looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.
The S&P; 500 was little changed at 2,951.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.04%. The price of oil rose slightly.
