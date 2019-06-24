MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a toddler was fatally shot at an apartment complex.
Memphis police told news outlets they are still investigating how the child was shot and who is responsible.
Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, and the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said a couple of hours later that the child had died. His identity hasn’t been released.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.