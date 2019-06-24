The Border Patrol reported bodies of three of dead migrants found in Texas late last week, as the hot summer season kicked in.

Agents found the first body after receiving an anonymous call Wednesday reporting a “lost” migrant. They found a man’s body on a ranch north of Laredo.

A second call on Thursday led to another body, also on a ranch.

The third body was also recovered Thursday, this time from the Rio Grande. Local fire and rescue personnel recovered those decomposed remains.

“The extreme temperatures during this time of year can be fatal for anyone attempting to avoid detection by illegally crossing the remote areas of our border,” said Raul L. Ortiz, chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector.

Another four bodies were found Sunday in southern Texas, in an area known for migrant crossings.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said they recovered bodies of two infants, one toddler and a 20-year-old woman.

The bodies were found on a strip of federal land, so the FBI is leading that investigation.

The McAllen Monitor reported that the four had probably been dead for a few days, and likely died of dehydration.

Mexican media reported Monday on two more bodies found in the Rio Grande after disappearing Sunday.

A husband and wife tried to cross the river with their young daughter, but the 11-month-old girl began to struggle and the father, who tried to save her, also got dragged down by the current.

The mother, identified as 21-year-old Tania Vanessa Avalos, was rescued by others who were crossing with them.

El Universal carried a shocking photo of the man lying on the banks of the river on the Mexican side. His daughter’s body was tucked next to him, her head wrapped inside his black t-shirt.

Mexican news sources reported that the family had come to Matamoros, Mexico, weeks ago, and had been waiting for a chance to come to the border crossing and demand asylum in the U.S.

Some border crossings are so overwhelmed by the migrant surge that the Trump administration has taken to “metering” the number of people who can present themselves each day to ask for asylum.

That policy has drawn stern criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill who say the limits are forcing migrants to try to cross illegally, rather than get on the U.S. schedule.

Those claims got backing from Homeland Security’s inspector general, who in a report last year said both Border Patrol agents and migrants themselves said the metering policy sparked more increases in illegal crossings.

“One woman said she had been turned away three times by an officer on the bridge before deciding to take her chances on illegal entry,” the inspector general reported.

