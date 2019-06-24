The Border Patrol reported bodies of three of dead migrants found in Texas late last week, as the hot summer season kicked in.

Agents found the first body after receiving an anonymous call Wednesday reporting a “lost” migrant. They found a man’s body on a ranch north of Laredo.

A second call on Thursday led to another body, also on a ranch.

The third body was also recovered Thursday, this time from the Rio Grande. Local fire and rescue personnel recovered those decomposed remains.

“The extreme temperatures during this time of year can be fatal for anyone attempting to avoid detection by illegally crossing the remote areas of our border,” said Raul L. Ortiz, chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector.

Another four bodies were found Sunday in southern Texas, in an area known for migrant crossings.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said they recovered bodies of two infants, one toddler and a 20-year-old woman.

The bodies were found on a strip of federal land, so the FBI is leading that investigation.

The McAllen Monitor reported that the four had probably been dead for a few days, and likely died of dehydration.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.