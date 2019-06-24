SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man prosecutors say was high on meth when he fatally shot his friend in the back with a shotgun is set to go on trial.

The Argus Leader reports Stasek Alexandr Stefanyuk faces a charge of first-degree manslaughter for the September 2018 death of 21-year-old Darias Jae Tiger.

Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday.

Authorities say Stefanyuk was showing off a shotgun when he shot Tiger. Police called Stefanyuk’s actions reckless. Stefanyuk’s attorney, Mark Kadi, says the shooting was an accident and that his client tried to help his friend after it happened. He says Stefanyuk also admitted to police he had been using drugs at the time.

