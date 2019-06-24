The Supreme Court unleashed the world of trademarks Monday, ruling that a law giving government bureaucrats the power to deny “scandalous” trademarks violates the First Amendment.

The justices sided with a fashion designer who wanted to trademark his brand “FUCT,” saying that while many people would read that as a vulgarity, giving the government powers to be gatekeeper could limit important speech rights.

“There are a great many immoral and scandalous ideas in the world (even more than there are swearwords), and the Lanham Act covers them all. It therefore violates the First Amendment,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the court’s opinion.

The Lanham Act is the law that gave the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office authority to police immoral, scandalous or disparaging trademarks.

Two years ago the high court struck down the part of the law governing disparaging trademarks in a case involving an Asian-American band named The Slants.

On Monday the justices took on the rest of the law’s criteria, saying that the government cannot be in a position of stifling speech just because it finds the speech offensive.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing a partial dissent, warned that the court had opened the floodgates to vile trademarks such as racial epithets.

She said the court could have gone another way, striking down the part of the law governing immoral trademarks while upholding the government’s power to target scandalous ones.

“The coming rush to register such trademarks—and the government’s immediate powerlessness to say no—is eminently avoidable,” she wrote.

