President Trump will sign an executive order Monday that compels insurers to disclose what insurers pay hospitals for common services and what patients must pay out of their pockets, before they receive care.

Administration officials said for too long, patients have received details on list prices, negotiated payments and their out-of-pocket costs in a letter through the mail — after they run tests or go under the knife. In other words, when they could no longer shop around.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said agencies will draft rules that pry loose more information ahead of time, so patients get relief from a Byzantine pricing system.

“It can’t come a moment too soon,” he said. “American patients are being taken advantage of by a system that hides critical information from them and their families.”

Mr. Trump will discuss the order in a signing ceremony at the White House.

The president and his Republican allies failed to repeal and replace Obamacare in 2017.

Mr. Trump says he still wants to replace the law, but for now, he is focusing on the underlying costs of drugs and medical services instead of coverage reforms.

He says the GOP has the chance to brand itself as the “party of health care” ahead of the 2020 elections.

Earlier this year, his administration urged Congress to pass a “gag clause” ban, so pharmacy customers know if they can pay less with cash than their insurance. It’s also ordering drug companies to disclose their list prices in TV ads.

Monday’s executive order also makes changes behind the scenes, ordering the federal government to streamline how it measures quality of care and release reams of claims data to researchers, so they can brainstorm ways to cut costs.

