Two years after he was turned away by heavy fog and bad weather, President Trump may finally get his long-desired vist to the North-South Korean demilitarized zone next week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. While the White House is remaining mum, The Korea Times and multiple outlets say there is talk of a high profile speech from Mr. Trump at the border of the long-divided peninsula.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump will attend the G20 summit in Japan later this week and plans to visit South Korea afterward. This will be the eighth time Mr. Trump and Mr. Moon have held a summit since their first meeting in June 2017.

The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported Monday that U.S. and South Korean government officials believe Mr. Trump’s DMZ visit June 30 could send a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to provide fresh momentum for talks to end the North’s nuclear and missile programs.

This potential visit comes as Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim have exchanged what the two sides characterize as “excellent” and “very personal” letters this month — leading some media outlets to speculate Mr. Kim may make a surprise appearance with Mr. Moon and Mr. Trump at the “truce village” of Panmunjom.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed these letters before he traveled to the Middle East on Sunday, adding he hoped it would lead to more dialogue with North Korea about nuclear disarmament, The Korea Times reported.

“I think the remarks you saw out of North Korea this morning suggest that may well be a very good possibility,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters. “We’re ready to go, we’re literally prepared to go at a moment’s notice if the North Koreans indicate that they’re prepared for those discussions.”

In February, a summit in Vietnam between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim ended abruptly with the two sides far apart. The U.S. said the North offered only a partial dismantling of its nuclear arsenal, while North Korean officials said Washington backtracked on previous commitments to ease tensions in the region.

