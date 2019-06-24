President Trump imposed new “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iran Monday, following Tehran’s shoot-down of a U.S. Navy surveillance drone in international airspace last week.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Mr. Trump said as he signed an executive order in the Oval Office. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The U.S. has already imposed a series of tough economic sanctions on Iran, including severe limits on its oil exports. The new sanctions, which the president described as “hard-hitting,” will deny Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial networks.

Mr. Trump, who called off a planned military strike against Iranian installations last week, said he doesn’t want war with Tehran.

“We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country,” Mr. Trump said. “I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon. I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us but that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the U.S. issued a joint statement Monday calling on Iran to stop retaliatory actions that threaten regional stability as tensions with Tehran grow.

The statement comes one day after it was reported that the U.S. launched a sweeping cyberattack against the Iranian military last week in direct response to Iran’s downing of an American surveillance drone.

In addition to the drone shoot-down, the U.S. has accused the Iranians of carrying out a string of mine attacks on oil tankers in the region.

“These attacks threaten the international waterways that we all rely on for shipping,” the four countries said in a statement issued by the State Department, and urged “diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently in the UAE after meetings in Saudi Arabia. He said in a Twitter post Monday he met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud about the heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf and “the need to promote maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Freedom of navigation is paramount,” he added.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against eight senior commanders of navy, aerospace, and ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Treasury said in a statement that these commanders “sit atop a bureaucracy that supervises the IRGC’s malicious regional activities, including its provocative ballistic missile program, harassment and sabotage of commercial vessels in international waters, and its destabilizing presence in Syria.

“The administration said all property of these commanders that is in the U.S. must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

• Lauren Meier contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.