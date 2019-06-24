Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the U.S. issued a joint statement Monday calling on Iran to stop retaliatory actions that threaten regional stability as tensions with Tehran grow.

The statement comes one day after it was reported that the U.S. launched a sweeping cyberattack against the Iranian military last week in direct response to Iran’s downing of an American surveillance drone.

In addition to the drone shoot-down, the U.S. has accused the Iranians of carrying out a string of mine attacks on oil tankers in the region.

“These attacks threaten the international waterways that we all rely on for shipping,” the four countries said in a statement issued by the State Department, and urged “diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently in the UAE after meetings in Saudi Arabia. He said in a Twitter post Monday he met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud about the heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf and “the need to promote maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Freedom of navigation is paramount,” he added.

