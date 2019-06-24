BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say they are investigating a report that a health club employee spied on a gym member who was using a tanning booth, possibly with a recording device.

Beckley Police Lt. Dave Allard told The Register-Herald a Planet Fitness member reported that she had been spied on by an employee while she was using a private room to tan last week. The woman also told police the employee “had access to a recording device.”

In West Virginia, it’s illegal to record private images of someone while they’re in a place where privacy is a reasonable expectation. State law also prohibits the sharing of nude images without the subject’s consent.

A spokesperson with Planet Fitness told the newspaper that company representatives are looking into the complaint.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com

