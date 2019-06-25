Democratic presidential hopefuls should release their list of names they would consider as federal judicial nominees, a conservative advocacy group said Tuesday, launching a series of ads to pressure the candidates to do just that.

The Judicial Crisis Network timed the $1.1 million national television ad to run around the first Democratic primary debate, taking place this week.

“What are they hiding? Tell Joe Biden Trump released his list, why won’t you?” JCN’s 30 second ad states.

President Trump, as a candidate, released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees he would pick from to fill the seat left open after the death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

The call for the list to be made public comes after The New York Times reported liberal advocacy groups are compiling a list for the next Democratic president to use to expedite judicial nominations.

“Democratic candidates and liberal groups are campaigning to pack the courts with liberal judges, while keeping their list secret. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and all Democratic presidential candidates should stop hiding and release their list,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel for the Judicial Crisis Network.

