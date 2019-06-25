Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. John Barrasso said Tuesday he does not believe Iranian statements that they “will never pursue a nuclear weapon.”

“Don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do, and what they have been doing has continued to be pursuing a nuclear weapon. It has been a stated goal throughout the years. Iran with a nuclear weapon makes the world less safe and less secure and less stable and we should not allow that to happen,” the Wyoming Republican said on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used America’s history with nuclear weapons to knock President Trump for saying he called off an attack on Iran Friday after finding out it would kill 150 people.

“You were really worried about 150 people? How many people have you killed with a nuclear weapon? How many generations have you wiped out with these weapons?” Mr. Zarif said, according to the IRIB news agency, “It is us who, because of our religious views, will never pursue a nuclear weapon.”

Mr. Trump’s canceled counterattack was in response to the rogue regime shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone.

While Iran has admitted to shooting down the drone, they dispute the U.S. claim that the drone was flying over international waters, saying it was within their territory.

Mr. Barrasso responded to criticisms of Mr. Trump attacking Iran without congressional approval, adding the president is allowed by law to respond to threats.

“Under the war powers act, the president has that authority but the president has also shown he wants to continue with maximum pressure without military action,” he said, “The pressure continues to be ramped up.”

“We know that Iran has had 40 years of bad behavior. It needs to stop because the threats are increasing with their desire for nuclear weapons. Their increase of ballistic missiles. Their increased funding of terrorism. It is time for them to change their behavior and the president is taking the right approach.”





