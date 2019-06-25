The 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls who will crowd a Miami stage on Wednesday and Thursday have captured the attention of the press and every strategist who has a horse in this race.

But Democrats themselves? Their reactions so far appear downright tepid.

“Ahead of the debate, only 22% of those who say they are registered to vote and identify as a Democrat or lean Democratic say they know a lot about where the Democratic candidates stand on the issues, while 62% know a little. Fifteen percent of Democratic voters say they know nothing at all,” reports an Associated Press/NORC poll released Monday.

“A large number of these self-reported Democratic voters say they are interested in the 2020 presidential election, but only 35% say they’re paying much attention so far,” the poll said. “Thirty-six percent have started to pay some attention to the campaign and 29% haven’t paid much attention at all.”

The poll, which compared the sentiments of Democrats and Americans in general, also revealed the following:

• 79% of Democratic voters are “interested” in the 2020 presidential campaign; 66% of Americans overall agree.

• 59% of Democrats are “anxious” about the campaign; 44% of Americans agree.

• 50% of Democrats are “frustrated” by the campaign; 42% of Americans agree.

• 31% of Democrats are “excited” about the campaign; 27% of Americans agree.

• 15% of Democrats know “nothing at all” about where Democratic candidates stand on issues; 26% of Americans agree.

Source: An Associated Press/NORC poll of 1,116 U.S. adults; the sample included 507 registered Democratic voters.

