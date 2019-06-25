House Democrats on Tuesday larded their border crisis spending bill with liberal wish-list items, hoping to win over enough wavering lawmakers to surmount a mini-rebellion and pass the legislation.

Leaders announced one set of changes to the $4.5 billion bill early in the day, then followed up with another set Tuesday afternoon, proposing more money for a help line to assist migrants fighting their deportations in court.

The latest changes would also cut off funding for shelters that care for immigrant children if they fail to meet standards.

The moves appears to be attempts to win over wavering Democrats reluctant to vote for any bill that appears to support President Trump’s border plans.

In this case, those plans are chiefly humanitarian — almost all of the money the president requested for the border would go to provide better care for children and families.

The changes came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had insisted her troops would be voting Tuesday — and that she had enough votes to approve the bill.

“This isn’t an immigration bill,” she said, responding to complaints about supporting Mr. Trump’s immigration plans. “It’s an appropriations bill to meet the needs of our children.”

Some liberal lawmakers said they’d been swayed by the changes, but others said they were still opposed.

