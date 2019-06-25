Stung by criticism from within their own ranks, House Democrats rushed Tuesday to alter their border crisis spending bill, proposing new hurdles the Trump administration must clear as it tries to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants.

The biggest change would be putting a cap on how long Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) can be held at shelters that don’t go through a state licensing process.

That change could upend the way the government, dating back to the Obama years, has cared for the children who show up at the border without parents.

Another change would require Homeland Security to develop a plan to make sure every person who comes in contact with the three immigration agencies has access to “appropriate translation services.” That could cover millions of people.

The alterations were written by Rep. Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, as she and fellow Democratic leaders try to win over liberal lawmakers who are reluctant to approve anything that appears to be a win for President Trump on the border.

Mr. Trump requested $4.5 billion in emergency money, with most of it going to better care for the migrant children and families.

House Democrats have countered with a $4.5 billion bill that denies Mr. Trump some of the money he wanted for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and loads up with new restrictions on how he can spend the money he does have.

The White House on Monday threatened to veto the bill as written, and Ms. Lowey’s changes are unlikely to alter that threat.

It’s also not clear whether Ms. Lowey’s changes will be enough to win over the wavering liberals.

On Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar said she wanted to see the bill scrapped altogether. She said the money, while needed, wasn’t a substitute for a “comprehensive plan” to address the broader border needs.

