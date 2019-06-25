SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Dozens of dogs rescued from a Southern California home last month are ready for adoption.

Orange County supervisors on Tuesday cuddled some of the 50 available Shih Tzus in orange blankets as they made the announcement.

The dogs were among some 140 seized late last month from a home in Orange. Authorities say the home and the dogs were filthy.

The homeowners were cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The dogs, which range from puppies to senior animals, have been under care at the Orange County animal shelter.

OC Animal Care director Mike Kaviani tells the Orange County Register that many of the dogs were inbred and may have medical issues. He says adopters will be given their medical histories.

The other dogs are still receiving medical care.

