Federal prosecutors will submit evidence accusing Rep. Duncan Hunter of spending his campaign funds on extramarital affairs with government officials, according to court records submitted Monday night.

The Justice Department said Mr. Hunter and his wife illegally spent $250,000 worth of campaign funds on personal use, and allege Mr. Hunter paid for alcohol, rideshares, hotels and other expenses on at least five “intimate” relationships with lobbyists and staffers.

“At trial, the United States will seek to admit evidence of defendant Duncan D. Hunter’s expenditure of campaign funds to pay for a host of personal expenses. Among these personal expenses were funds Hunter spent to pursue a series of intimate personal relationships,” the Justice Department said in a request to submit the evidence. “This evidence is necessary to establish the personal nature of the expenditures to demonstrate Hunter’s knowledge and intent to break the law, and to establish his motive to embezzle from his campaign.”

Prosecutors added they attempted to mediate with the defense to keep this information a secret, but Mr. Hunter’s lawyers declined.

Margaret Hunter, Mr. Hunter’s wife, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

Ms. Hunter, who served as her husband’s campaign manager, withdrew her not guilty plea in a San Diego court and could serve up to five years in prison.

The couple originally pleaded not guilty last year following a grand jury indicting them on spending the funds on trips and personal shopping from 2010 to 2016, including a trip to Italy that reportedly cost more than $10,000.

Prosecutors say they may call Ms. Hunter as a witness against her husband.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.