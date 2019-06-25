The judge in the war crimes trial of a decorated Navy SEAL has refused to find him not guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The judge in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher turned down a defense request for summary judgment on Tuesday, saying the circumstances didn’t meet the high standards required for such an unusual ruling.

That leaves the case in the hands of a jury after the defense presents its case.

The decision came after the prosecutors rested their case against Gallagher, who has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing a wounded prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and shooting at civilians.

The defense, which claims Gallagher is being framed with tainted testimony from fellow SEALs who hate him, plans to begin calling witnesses on Wednesday.

