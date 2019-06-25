Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads her 2020 Democratic rivals both nationally and in early presidential states in a straw poll of MoveOn members released Tuesday by the liberal advocacy group.

Ms. Warren of Massachusetts was the first choice of 38% of MoveOn members nationwide, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 15%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 12%, and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 7%.

By margins ranging from about 11 points to about 21 points, Ms. Warren was also the top choice of members in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and California.

Mr. Sanders, who won MoveOn’s endorsement in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary contest, placed second in all those states in the new poll except in South Carolina, where he was in fourth place behind Mr. Biden and Mr. Buttigieg.

Nationally, Ms. Warren was also the top “second choice” of members, at 25%, followed by Ms. Harris at 18%, Mr. Buttigieg at 14%, Mr. Sanders at 11% and Mr. Biden at 8%.

“MoveOn members make up a huge part of the Democratic Party’s base — and this poll is clearly good news for Sen. Warren, showing that she’s gained substantial support from MoveOn members over the past six months and is also well positioned to continue building support given that she’s also the top second choice candidate of our membership,” said Allison Pulliam, federal endorsement manager for the group.

In a survey of members released in December, Ms. Warren was the choice of just 6% of respondents. Back then, “someone else/don’t know/other” led the way at 29%, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 16%, Mr. Biden at 15%, Mr. Sanders at 13% and Ms. Harris at 10%.

Ms. Pulliam also said members continue to support a “wide range” of candidates.

“All candidates have an opportunity to attract additional Moveon member support by making clear how they plan to advance a values-based progressive agenda that connects the dots between and advances social, racial, and economic injustice,” she said.

Group members said “climate justice, health care, and reproductive freedom” are the three most important issues to them as the 2020 election approaches.

The straw poll was conducted from June 17-21.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.