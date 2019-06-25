George Takei of “Star Trek” fame says the White House has its phasers set to “slavery” when it comes to enforcing immigration laws.

The actor who played Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the 1960s TV series doubled down on the idea that President Trump is running “concentration camps” along the U.S. border with Mexico by likening the situation to slavery.

“This nation has a long and tragic history of separating children from their parents, ever since the days of slavery,” he tweeted Monday. “We must end this practice. It is barbaric.”

Similarly, the Hollywood activist recently echoed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that detaining illegal immigrants for any length of time is, for all intents and purposes, like holding them in a World War II-era concentration camp.

“I know what concentration camps are,” Mr. Takei, 82, said June 18. “I was inside two of them, in America. And yes, we are operating such camps again.”

Mr. Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 that ended the separation of families at the border.

Illegal immigrants who are caught trying to sneak into the country with children are now held at detention facilities, whereas in the past parents had their cases adjudicated at criminal justice system jails while kids were processed at Health Department-run dorms.

This nation has a long and tragic history of separating children from their parents, ever since the days of slavery. We must end this practice. It is barbaric. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.