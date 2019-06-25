CRESCENT, Pa. (AP) - Police say a homeowner in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who forced his way into his home.

Allegheny County police say it happened just after midnight Tuesday in Crescent Township when a 22-year-old went to the home and asked if a person was there. Police say the 59-year-old homeowner told the man no such person lived there.

Police say the younger man forced his way into the home and the homeowner opened fire with a handgun, killing the intruder.

The coroner has identified the dead man as Corey Laguardia of Hopewell.

No charges have been filed.

Authorities have not released the name of the homeowner and the investigation is ongoing.

