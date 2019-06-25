Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday criticized President Trump’s “outrageous and idiotic” sanctions placed on Iran’s government officials.

“The White House is afflicted by mental retardation and does not know what to do,” Mr. Rouhani said, according to The Associated Press.

President Trump Monday imposed new “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iran, denying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial networks.

Mr. Rouhani mocked the sanctions, saying Mr. Khamenei has “no plans” to go to the U.S. and added this is the “permanent closure” of diplomacy between the two countries.

The sanctions come after Mr. Trump said he stopped a counterattack on Iran last week in response to the rogue regime shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone.

While Iran has admitted to shooting down the drone, they dispute the U.S. claim that the drone was flying over international waters, saying it was within their territory.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.