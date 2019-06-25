Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Tuesday won the endorsement of Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri — the fourth member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Ms. Harris for president.

Mr. Clay called Ms. Harris of California “a progressive champion for real criminal justice reform.”

“She also shares my fight to defend voting rights, raise the minimum wage, provide health care as a universal right, and grow incomes for low- and moderate-income families,” said Mr. Clay, Missouri Democrat. “America needs Kamala Harris as our next president.”

Ms. Harris said she is “incredibly honored” to have the support of Mr. Clay, whose father was a founding member of the CBC.

She has also won the endorsements from three other CBC members: Reps. Barbara Lee of California, Al Green of Texas and Alcee Hastings of Florida. Mr. Green endorsed Ms. Harris on Thursday, and Mr. Hastings endorsed her on Friday.

Mr. Clay’s endorsement comes after former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who has also won endorsements from a handful of CBC members, took heat last week for comments he had made highlighting his past work with segregationist senators.

Ms. Harris, along with Sen. Cory A. Booker and other 2020 contenders, criticized Mr. Biden for the remarks, though Mr. Clay told CNN the controversy had no bearing on the timing of his endorsement.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.