President Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly annoyed with his acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

According to a Politico, several anonymous officials in the Trump administration, current and former, said Mr. Mulvaney is on thin ice with the president, but likely won’t lose his job soon.

“In recent weeks, Trump has been snapping at his acting chief of staff with some frequency, and expressing greater frustration with him than usual,” the report said. “One White House official called it ‘inevitable since any chief of staff has to deliver both the good and bad news,’ and this president does not like hearing the latter.”

This exhaustion seemed to be displayed during an interview with ABC News, during which President Trump removed acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from the Oval Office for coughing while he was speaking.

“Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer … I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that. If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t–you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy,” the president said.

Mr. Trump has also reportedly been asking around for opinions on Mr. Mulvaney’s job performance, further suggesting the president’s strained relationship with him.

