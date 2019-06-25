“Build the wall!” chants broke out this week among “Latinos for Trump” attendees at a campaign event in Miami.

Vice President Mike Pence struck a nerve on Tuesday while discussing border security and the need for “decisive” policies on immigration.

“This president knows that a nation without borders is not a nation,” Mr. Pence said during his remarks.

New York Times Miami Bureau Chief Patricia Mazzei was quick to share the chants, along with her take on the audience’s background, on social media.

“Chants of ‘Build the wall’ have broken out at Latinos for a trump event in Miami as Pence talks about border security,” she tweeted. “The crowd is largely Cuban/Venezuelan/Nicaraguan American.”

Mr. Pence also asserted that the economic climate under Mr. Trump in many ways makes him “the best friend that Latino and Hispanic businesses have ever had in the White House,” the Washington Examiner reported.

