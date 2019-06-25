GARY, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced neglect charge stemming from her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death has been ordered to take parenting classes, get an education, stay off drugs and find a job.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 22-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary was sentenced Monday to three years in a Community Transition Court for the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Fowler apologized, saying she wanted to enter the problem-solving court for her surviving children.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez says he’ll give Fowler a “ticket to prison” if she doesn’t comply with the program’s requirements.

Documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow in a bedroom, grabbed a handgun and shot herself. Crack cocaine also was found in the room.

