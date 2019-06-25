The Justice Department filed a complaint in federal court Tuesday against Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump advisor-turned critic, accusing her of failing to file her financial disclosures after she was fired from the White House.

The government says Mr. Manigault Newman was supposed to file a final disclosure within 30 days of her leaving the government.

She was fired in December 2017, was made aware of her ethics obligations, given reminders, but still hasn’t filed the documents, the Justice Department says in its civil complaint.

The White House flagged the case for the Justice Department, which asked a judge to order her to file or else face up to $50,000 in fines.

Ms. Manigault Newman was ousted by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly, and she went on to write a book with salacious details of the goings-on at the White House and in the president’s personal life.

Ms. Manigault Newman came to the president’s attention during a stint on his “Apprentice” television show, then worked on his behalf during the campaign and followed him to the White House where she was director of communications in the Office of Public Liaison.

