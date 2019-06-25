GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Grandview police say the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy is being investigated as a homicide.
The Kansas City Star reports police went to a Grandview home Monday night after receiving a report of a shooting.
The teenager’s body was found inside the home. Police say he died from an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect description or further information has been released.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.