Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify to Congress next month after being subpoenaed by two committees, lawmakers announced Tuesday night.

“The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions,” Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a joint letter alerting Mr. Mueller to the demand.

Mr. Mueller, in a farewell statement to the press in May, had said his report spoke for itself and he would have nothing more to add.

“The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress,” he said at the time.

But Democrats, furious that his report isn’t gaining more traction in the public’s mind, have been eager to create a made-for-television forum to air Mr. Mueller’s findings.

Mr. Mueller spent nearly two years leading a team that probed the 2016 election, Russian attempts to interfere, and President Trump’s behavior both during the campaign and afterward as president.

The special counsel did not find a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to subvert the election, but he did identify a number of instances of behavior while Mr. Trump was in office that could be seen as attempts to obstruct the Russia probe itself.

In the end, Mr. Mueller declined to make any recommendations about charges, at least in part because Justice Department policy prohibits charging a sitting president.

Still, he said: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Attorney General William P. Barr and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to whom Mr. Mueller reported during his investigation, looked at the report and concluded there wasn’t a prosecutable case to be made.

Democrats vehemently disagree with that reading, and hope to entice Mr. Mueller to say so in his appearance.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.