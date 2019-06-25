Saudi Arabia this month captured the head of the Islamic State’s Yemen branch and other key figures atop the terrorist organization, Riyadh’s state-run news agency said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Saudi Press Agency said the nation’s special forces made multiple arrests and seized guns, ammunition, cash, communications equipment and other items during the June 3 raid. It’s unclear exactly where in Yemen the operation took place.

The Saudi government said its special forces arrested Abu Osama Al-Muhajir, the top ISIS commander in Yemen, and “other elements of the terrorist group.” The operation was a joint effort between the Saudi and Yemeni militaries and its success came after a lengthy period of surveillance, Riyadh said.

‏”By fully identifying and understanding their daily routines in the area through monitoring and surveillance, the operation was successful in capturing the terrorists, and ensuring the safety of the women and children inside the house,” said Col. Turki Al Malki, spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition remains at war with Iran-backed Houthi rebels inside Yemen. At the same time, Saudi Arabia says the June 3 operation underscores its commitment to fight terrorism in the region.

“The operation is considered a significant blow to the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), especially in Yemen,” the Saudi government said in a statement. “It is a demonstrable part of the kingdom’s efforts to combat terrorism in all of its shapes and forms. The kingdom is determined to continue its critical role in the fight against the terrorism, as part of the global coalition to [defeat] ISIS, and in close cooperation with allies.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.