Rep. Seth Moulton won’t be on the presidential debate stage in Miami, but his campaign released new television ads on Tuesday, to air in early states this week, in which the Massachusetts Democrat says it’s time for a “new generation” of leadership.

In a 30-second TV spot, Mr. Moulton touts himself as “progressive” and “practical,” noting that he served four combat tours in Iraq and that he has spoken out against the war.

“We all know what a terrible person Donald Trump is, but what we need to talk about is what a terrible president he is,” he says, going on to say it’s time for a “new generation of leadership.”

In a 60-second digital version of the ad, Mr. Moulton, 40, also says: “It’s time for the generation that fought in Iraq to step in, and it’s time for the generation that sent us there to step aside. It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

Current Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden, 76, voted for the 2003 invasion of Iraq — a stance that’s unpopular among the Democratic Party’s left wing.

Versions of the TV ad are scheduled to air in Iowa and New Hampshire on Wednesday, and in South Carolina and Nevada on Thursday.

The Democratic National Committee’s first presidential debate of the cycle will take place in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday. Though he didn’t qualify, Mr. Moulton still plans to head to Florida in an effort to capitalize on the expected media frenzy surrounding the debate.

I served four combat tours in Iraq, a war I spoke out against. I’m progressive, I’m practical, and I can beat Donald Trump.



It’s time for a new generation of leadership. pic.twitter.com/9Hl0NqUX9D — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 25, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.