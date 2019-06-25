BATES CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lafayette County officials say the deaths of a rural Bates City couple were a murder-suicide.

The sheriff said in a news release that deputies sent to the couple’s home early Monday found the body of 52-year-old Robin Hicklin inside the house. They said Robin Hicklin appeared to be an assault victim.

While clearing the home, deputies found the body of 49-year-old John Hicklin in the basement.

The Lafayette County sheriff and coroner said the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.

