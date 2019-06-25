President Trump has tapped Stephanie Grisham, press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, as the new White House press secretary.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Trump on Twitter.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” the first lady tweeted. “She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse.”

She replaces Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced her departure effective at the end of this month.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

It’s not clear whether the new press secretary will return to the White House tradition of daily press briefings. Mrs. Sanders hasn’t held a briefing in more than three months, in a White House where the president prefers to speak for himself with the media.

Ms. Grisham featured prominently in one of the first lady’s most public power plays last year when Mira Ricardel, the president’s deputy national security adviser, was forced out of her post. The episode reportedly resulted from feuding with the East Wing staff during the first lady’s first solo trip to Africa. Ms. Grisham released a statement calling for the firing Ms. Ricardel.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” she tweeted.

Within days, Ms. Ricardel was out of the White House.

Mrs. Sanders, who took over as White House press secretary in July 2017 when Sean Spicer resigned, said Ms. Grisham “will be an incredible asset to the president and the country.”

“I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands,” Mrs. Sanders said on Twitter. “Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role.”Ms. Grisham is a single mother with two children. Mrs. Sanders, with three children, is the first mother to serve as White House press secretary.

Mrs. Sanders and her family are returning to her native Arkansas, where she hasn’t ruled out a run for governor.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.