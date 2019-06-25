Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden maintained his wide lead over his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals in a new poll released Tuesday, after Mr. Biden has faced significant pushback during the past week following comments highlighting his past work with segregationist senators.

Mr. Biden was the choice of 38% of Democratic primary voters, and was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 19%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13%, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7%, and Sen. Kamala Harris at 6%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

The vote shares were unchanged compared to the previous week save for Ms. Warren, whose support ticked up 2 points, and Ms. Harris, whose support dropped by a point.

According to a separate Politico/Morning Consult poll taken entirely after Mr. Biden made the comments, 31 percent of Democrats said the incident made them more likely to support Mr. Biden, 17 percent said less likely, and 40 percent said it wouldn’t make a difference.

Among African-Americans, 30 percent said it made them more likely to support Mr. Biden, 20 percent said less likely, and 27 percent said it made no difference.

Last week at a fundraiser, Mr. Biden held out his past work with segregationist senators, the late Herman Talmadge and James Eastland, as an example of civility in politics and working with people with whom one might disagree.

Mimicking a southern drawl, he also said Eastland “never called me boy, he always called me son.”

Mr. Biden said he does understand the consequence of the word “boy” for African-Americans, but that his words have been taken out of context.

“The fact of the matter is I ran against all those folks,” he said in an interview over the weekend with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton. “You got to deal with what’s in front of you, and what was in front of me were a bunch of racists and we had to defeat them.”

The Morning Consult tracking survey on the Democratic field, conducted from June 17-23, includes interviews with 16,188 potential Democratic voters and there is a margin of error of plus or minus 1% for that group.

Mr. Biden made the initial comments at a fundraiser in New York City on Tues., June 18.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey that had asked specifically about Mr. Biden’s comments was taken from June 21-14. The poll of 1,991 registered voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.