MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Northern California Ford dealership (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Police say three people have been shot, two fatally, at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area.

KPIX-TV says the shooter opened fire Tuesday evening in the service department of the dealership southeast of San Jose.

The station says authorities are characterizing it as a workplace confrontation. Police say the gunman is down and there is no active shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter is one of those who died.

Video and photos showed police cars from several agencies swarming the dealership and employees embracing as they left the property.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

___

7:40 p.m.

Police say a shooting at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area has killed two people in what may be a workplace confrontation.

KPIX-TV report s police say employees at the dealership on Condit Road in Morgan Hill were shot Tuesday evening.

Police say the gunman is down and there is no active shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter is one of those killed.

Other details haven’t been released.

Morgan Hill is southeast of San Jose.

Calls to police and fire agencies weren’t immediately returned.

