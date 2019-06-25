Independent journalist Tim Pool — one of the figures named during Project Veritas’ undercover video on politically biased moves at Google — says media outlets are largely A.W.O.L. from a “watershed” moment for the industry.

Exposés on Pinterest and Google this month by James O’Keefe’s whistleblower website came to a political tipping point on Monday when his video on Jen Gennai, head of Google’s Responsible Innovation team, went viral on YouTube — only to be torpedoed at roughly 1 million views.

Mr. Pool told his 528,000 subscribers on Tuesday that only a select few outlets are covering what amounts to “technocratic authoritarianism.”

“One of the things that worries me greatly,” he said said. “Do a search for news articles about this. You’ll find The Washington Times. You’ll find conservative outlets. Will you find The New York Times? Will you find Vox or Buzzfeed? At least for now, the answer is no. I haven’t found any of them to be reporting on this.”

The journalist’s commentary came in conjunction with a new revelation from Project Veritas: clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson was called a “Nazi” by a Google employee in an email, along with conservatives Ben Shapiro and Dennis Prager.

The employee, Liam Hopkins, is a member of the company’s “transparency and ethics” group.

“It’s really alarming,” Mr. Pool said of the outlets ignoring the story. “It’s very worrying that we’re seeing two worlds being created. As Scott Adams said: same screen, two different movies. The media on the left will not cover this. Maybe they will. I don’t want to say they absolutely won’t. The story has gotten so big, it may now break out into the open. … You have a media that is complicit and defending big tech. … The media is doubling down.”

Mr. Pool then broke his message on tech giants down into a succinct message: “You challenge them — you will be banned. Period.”

“Will Congress act? Will the Senate? I have no idea, but if they don’t Republicans deserve to lose,” he said.

