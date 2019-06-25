President Trump awarded the Medal of Honor Tuesday to retired Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia for heroism during the bloodiest battle of the Iraq War, making him the first living Iraq veteran to receive the nation’s highest military honor for valor.

In a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, the president bestowed the award on Sgt. Bellavia, 43, for saving the lives of a squad of soldiers in brutal house-to-house fighting during the second battle of Fallujah on Nov. 10, 2004.

“David is the first living recipient to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Iraq war,” Mr. Trump said to cheers and applause from Sgt. Bellavia’s former platoon members, family and others. “A very special day for you and for all of us — the nation, actually.”

Sgt. Bellavia was fighting in Operation Phantom Fury, in which more than 10,000 U.S. troops took back Fallujah from more than 3,000 insurgents who were entrenched in the urban battlefield. A squad leader with A Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, Sgt. Bellavia and his platoon were clearing out a block of 12 buildings when they became pinned down by enemy fire.

It was the third day of battle, and his 29th birthday.

“I walked into situations that were happening in real time, and I just had to react to it,” Sgt. Bellavia told reporters Monday at the Pentagon. “And that’s exactly what I did.”

The White House said Sgt. Bellavia confronted a barrage of enemy fire from a house, using an M249 squad automatic weapon to suppress the enemy and allow a squad of 1st Infantry Division soldiers to escape the house.

“David took over,” the president said.

Sgt. Bellavia then grabbed an M16 rifle, re-entered the house and killed four enemy fighters and seriously wounded another, hunting them down in the dark. He killed one with a knife during a hand-to-hand struggle, concerned about plastic explosives and propane tanks in the room.

Sgt. Bellavia later recalled in an interview for an Army oral history, “This is not a John Rambo moment. I’m really scared.”

“I never thought I would see love on a battlefield,” Sgt. Bellavia said of the fighting. “It’s horrible, it’s ghastly, it’s ghoulish. But you see people doing things for each other that they would never, ever do in any other circumstance, and it is a sight to see.”

He is the sixth soldier to receive the Medal of Honor for combat in Iraq. All five previous medals were awarded posthumously.

President George W. Bush, who ordered the invasion of Iraq in 2003, awarded four Medals of Honor from that war. President Trump had awarded one posthumously, but President Obama didn’t award any to Iraq service members, living or dead, during his eight years in office.

Sgt. Bellavia, now a radio host in Buffalo, New York, was previously awarded the Silver Star. He had that honor upgraded as part of a comprehensive review started by former Defense Secretary Ash Carter in 2016 for valor awards from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He enlisted in the Army in July 1999 and was deployed in Kosovo. After his service in Iraq, he left active duty in 2005 and co-founded Vets for Freedom, a conservative political advocacy organization.

