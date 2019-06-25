President Trump hit back at Iran’s president for insulting him Tuesday and warned that Iran faces “obliteration” if Tehran ever again attacks any part of the U.S. military.

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

The president was responding to comments Tuesday by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who dismissed new U.S. sanctions on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “outrageous and idiotic” and described the White House as “mentally retarded.”

Mr. Trump called off a planned military strike last week after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. Navy surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping channel bordering Iran. On Monday, Mr. Trump imposed the new economic sanctions on Khamenei and eight senior military officers.

“Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion,’ they never have,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.

He said the “wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all.”

“Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else,” the president said. “The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more.”

Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

When he imposed the new sanctions Monday, Mr. Trump said there are limits to his patience with Iran’s hostile actions.

“I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.