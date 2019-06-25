The federal government is headed for deep fiscal pain, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday. Just how much depends on what Capitol Hill does.

If left on autopilot, spending will soar over the next few decades, rising from about 20% of the economy right now to European levels of nearly 30% by 2049. The government’s debt will reach record levels, when measured against Gross Domestic Product.

And that’s actually a good scenario, the CBO said.

If, as lawmakers are likely to attempt, Congress extends the Trump tax cuts, deletes Obamacare taxes and erases automatic spending cuts written into the law, the situation only gets worse.

“The prospect of such high and rising debt poses substantial risks for the nation and presents policymakers with significant challenges,” the CBO said in its “Long-Term Budget Outlook,” an annual checkup of the governments broad fiscal health.

This year’s bill of health actually shows a slight improvement from the 2018 version.

Last year the CBO said the best estimate for the government’s debt in 2048 was 152% of GDP. Now, CBO says it’ll likely be just 141% — still an all-time record, but better thanks chiefly to different assumptions such as better interest rates and smaller emergency disaster payments.

CBO has been sounding alarms for more than a decade, dating back to when the country’s debt was just 35% of GDP in 2007.

Since then the Great Recession and the Obama stimulus, the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts, Congress’s impulse to increase spending and the aging of the population — and its attendant higher costs for programs such as Social Security and Medicare — have sent the debt soaring to 78% of GDP by the end of this year.

It’ll nearly double over the next 30 years to 141%, the CBO said, citing its most likely scenario.

But there’s vast uncertainty.

If interest rates are a percentage point lower on average over the next 30 years, debt would be 107% of GDP at the end of that time. If interest rates were a point higher than projected, debt would be 199%, CBO said.

“The upshot is that even if productivity growth or interest rates differed in meaningful ways from our projections in the direction that would tend to reduce deficits, debt several decades from now would probably be much higher than it is today if current laws generally did not change,” said Phillip L. Swagel, the CBO’s new director.

To keep debt at today’s levels, Congress would have to either increase taxes by 11% or cut total spending by a staggering 10% going forward.

That tax increase would amount to $1,400 for a middle-income family.

If lawmakers waited a decade before making changes the tax increases or spending cuts would be much bigger — somewhere on the order of 15%.

