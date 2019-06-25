CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman has sued the U.S. government, claiming a federally funded medical clinic was negligent in its hiring of a gynecologist who was convicted of sexual assault last year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that the lawsuit was filed last week by a Casper woman, who was one of the six female patients to testify against Paul Harnetty.

Harnetty was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients during medical exams.

The lawsuit seeks $2.5 million, claiming Harnetty physically and psychologically injured the woman during a September 2015 visit to a Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming clinic.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

