The opening round of the 2020 presidential debates exposed a deep rift among the Democratic presidential candidates over Medicare for All.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she backs a Medicare buy-in option, and that she is concerned about “kicking half of American off their health insurance.”

It put her on the opposite side of the issue from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said she backs Sen. Bernard Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, which has failed to advance in Congress.

“I understand there are a lot of politicians who say that is just not possible, we just can’t do it,” Ms. Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat, said. “What they are really telling you is they just won’t fight for it. Well health care is a basic human right and I will fight for” it.

New York Mayor Bill De Blaiso, meanwhile, pounced on former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke after he said he supported private insurance.

“How do you defend a system that’s not working?” Mr. De Blasio said.

Former Rep, John Delaney of Maryland said the smartest thing to do would be to build off the success of Obamacare.

“I think we should be the party that keeps what is working and fix what is broken,” Mr. Delaney said. “Why do we have to stand for taking away something from people?”

