The owners of a Chicago cocktail lounge say an employee who allegedly spat upon President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has been placed on leave.

Alinea Group says in a statement Wednesday that it’s “just beginning to learn the details” of an “unfortunate incident” that occurred Tuesday night between Eric Trump and an employee at The Aviary in Chicago’s trendy West Loop area.

Alinea Group says its human relations team is involved and it won’t discuss details, but says “no customer should ever be spit upon.”

The statement says employees have received threats and fake reviews are being posted about the lounge.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.