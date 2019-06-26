MIAMI — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday called for Congress to immediately begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and he vowed that an O’Rourke Justice Department would pursue criminal charges against Mr. Trump when he leaves office.

“We must begin impeachment now,” Mr. O’Rourke said at the first debate of the Democratic presidential race.

He said impeachment or criminal charges against Mr. Trump was the only way to “save the country.”

It was the most forceful condemnation of Mr. Trump during a debate that often vilified the current occupant of the White House.

When asked about the issue, former Rep. John Delaney didn’t rule out brining criminal charges against Mr. Trump once he leaves office, which would be a fist for a former American president.

“I guess there is always a first. I don’t think anyone is above the law, including a president,” he said, adding that Mr. Trump was “lawless.”

However, Mr. Delaney said he backed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reluctance to open impeachment hearings. He said he thought Mrs. Pelosi knew better on that subject than any of the presidential hopefuls.

He also said that voters don’t care about impeachment.

“This is not the number one issue Americans ask us about,” he said, listing issues such as health care, education, jobs, pay and infrastructure as the issue they talk about.

“These are the issues, these kitchen table, pocketbook issue,” said Mr. Delaney.

