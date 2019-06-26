The remains of three U.S. Marines lost in midair collision in December 2018 over the coast of Japan have been identified, Marine officials.

In a statement Wednesday, Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley praised the “professionalism, dedication, and support of those who brought our Marines home” in a salvage operation earlier this month.

The remains of Lt. Col. Kevin R. Herrmann, 38, of New Bern, North Carolina; Maj. James M. Brophy, 36, of Staatsburg, New York; and Staff Sgt. Maximo A. Flores, 27, of Surprise, Arizona, have been identified and will be released to their families, the Marine statement said.

A fighter jet collided with the refueling tanker midair in the incident, killing a total of six servicemen. The investigation is still ongoing.

The only survivor of the accident was the fighter jet’s weapons officer. The commanding officer of the Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Lt. Col. James R. Compton, was relieved for a “loss of trust and confidence” on April 22.

This story was originally reported by the Marine Corps Times.

