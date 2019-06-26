WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut State Police are investigating an incident that left a 2-year-old child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency personnel responded to an apartment complex at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and took the child to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
State police say the child was in cardiac arrest and described it as a “suspicious incident.”
No charges have been announced.
The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad responded to the scene.
