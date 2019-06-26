Officials have informed a Navy SEAL witness that he could face a perjury charge after he testified that he - and not Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher- had killed an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

In an email sent Tuesday to a lawyer for Special Operator First Class Corey Scott, the Navy said it was considering charging Scott with lying under oath during Gallagher’s court-martial.

The email was sent by Navy Capt. Donald King, a lawyer for the senior commander who convened the war crimes proceedings.

It says Scott “testified directly contrary to previous official statements - thus exposing him to prosecution.”

Scott’s lawyer, Brian Ferguson, forwarded King’s email to The Associated Press, but did not immediately comment on its contents.

Scott shocked the courtroom last week when he said that he - not Gallagher - killed the prisoner.

