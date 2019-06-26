MIAMI — Democrats’ first debate of the presidential primary season kicked off Wednesday with President Trump and the establishment firmly in the crosshairs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said he’s overseeing an economy built on “corruption,” while Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Mr. Trump “just sits in the White House and gloats” at people struggling to pay for college.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, meanwhile, delivered his critique in Spanish, then switched to English to complain about “historic wealth inequality.”

Ten Democrats were on the stage for the first of two nights of debates, signifying the large field intent on taking on Mr. Trump.

• Stephen Dinan contributed from Washington, D.C.

